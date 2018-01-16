'All clear' in Peoria after earlier lockdown due to suspicious package

It's "all clear" in Peoria after an unknown package that was found earlier has now been deemed "safe."

Earlier, some city buildings in Peoria were put on lockdown after the suspicious package was found in a parking garage.

Just before 3 p.m., Peoria police tweeted that City Hall, the city library and the Development and Community Services building were all on lockdown.

A suspicious package had been discovered in the parking garage of City Hall.

Roads around City Hall were restricted while police began their investigation. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Now all building and traffic restrictions have been lifted and all roads in the area are clear.

#UPDATE Suspicious package at city hall has been deemed safe, nothing suspicious found. All building and roadway restrictions have been lifted. @PeoriaAzPS thanks you for your patience. #peoriaaz #peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/IQVVt12eSR — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) January 16, 2018

.@PeoriaAzPS investigating possible suspicious package in City Hall parking garage, City Hall, DCSB & Library are on lock down. Roadways around city hall are restricted, please avoid the area, we will notify when the situation is resolved. pic.twitter.com/kzDYxFOQvF — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) January 16, 2018

