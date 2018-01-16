Phoenix mom warns other parents after 10-year-old shot with BB gun

Posted: Updated:
Colby King says he was shot with a BB gun by a teenager in a Phoenix neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Colby King says he was shot with a BB gun by a teenager in a Phoenix neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Colby's mother Julianne King said it could have been a lot worse. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Colby's mother Julianne King said it could have been a lot worse. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Colby and his brothers were riding their bikes when they said two teens they'd never seen before walked up to them. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Colby and his brothers were riding their bikes when they said two teens they'd never seen before walked up to them. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Moments later, one of the teens shot Colby and they both ran off. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Moments later, one of the teens shot Colby and they both ran off. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The boys insisted that they did nothing to provoke the teens and there was never any argument. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The boys insisted that they did nothing to provoke the teens and there was never any argument. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The search is on for a couple of Valley teens who pulled a gun on a 10-year-old boy, then pulled the trigger.

It was only a BB or pellet gun, but the damage was done.

Colby King has a big welt on his side from where the projectile hit him Sunday night.

Colby's mother Julianne King said it could have been a lot worse. 

"My almost 13-year-old came running in the house and told me Colby's been shot," said Julianne.

Colby and his brothers had been riding their bikes early Sunday night along a wash near their north Phoenix home, off Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road, when they said two teens they'd never seen before walked up to them. 

Moments later, one of them shot Colby and they both ran off.

"I caught a glimpse of the pistol and then I heard the loud bang, and then it started hurting right there," said Colby.

"This is a teenager coming directly up to a kid, that he doesn't know, and pulling out a gun and shooting him," said Julianne. "I can't believe it."

The boys insisted that they did nothing to provoke the teens and there was never any argument.

Colby's mom is hoping that by talking about what happened it will create more awareness to help catch the teens responsible.

"Just crazy that somebody would think that's OK to do," said Julianne. "It frightens me to think what this teenage boy will do next."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio