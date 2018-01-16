Phoenix mom warns other parents after 10-year-old shot with BB gun

The boys insisted that they did nothing to provoke the teens and there was never any argument. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The search is on for a couple of Valley teens who pulled a gun on a 10-year-old boy, then pulled the trigger.

It was only a BB or pellet gun, but the damage was done.

Colby King has a big welt on his side from where the projectile hit him Sunday night.

"My almost 13-year-old came running in the house and told me Colby's been shot," said Julianne.

Colby and his brothers had been riding their bikes early Sunday night along a wash near their north Phoenix home, off Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road, when they said two teens they'd never seen before walked up to them.

"I caught a glimpse of the pistol and then I heard the loud bang, and then it started hurting right there," said Colby.

"This is a teenager coming directly up to a kid, that he doesn't know, and pulling out a gun and shooting him," said Julianne. "I can't believe it."

Colby's mom is hoping that by talking about what happened it will create more awareness to help catch the teens responsible.

"Just crazy that somebody would think that's OK to do," said Julianne. "It frightens me to think what this teenage boy will do next."

