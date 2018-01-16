Hitler's parade car up for auction in Scottsdale

The Mercedes could bring in $5 million to $10 million. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Worldwide Auctioneers says the car can be traced back to 1939. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The car has had some work done to the body and engine but the interior is mostly original. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The car is already a rarity in the automotive world but to add the history involving the infamous Nazi dictator just adds to the allure of the vehicle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Adolf Hitler's wartime car will be auctioned off in Scottsdale on Wednesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Worldwide Auctioneers in Scottsdale will be auctioning off a piece of World War II history that could snag millions.

The auction set for Wednesday will feature a Mercedes-Benz 770K that was personally used by Adolf Hitler for several years.

[SLIDESHOW: Hitler's 1939 'Super Mercedes' up for auction in Scottsdale]

The car is already a rarity in the automotive world but to add the history involving the infamous Nazi dictator just adds to the allure of the vehicle.

Worldwide Auctioneers says the car can be traced back to 1939.

It can be seen in so many newsreels and photos of the dictator. The car has had some work done to the body and engine but the interior is mostly original.

John Kruse with Worldwide Auctioneers says the history of the car is interesting. At the end of the second World War, the U.S. Army used the vehicle until it went through several owners including a VFW that used the car in parades.

The Mercedes could bring in $5 million to $10 million. Ten percent of the proceeds will be used in Holocaust education.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.