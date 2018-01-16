3 On Your Side

Woman says 'free' phone came with big price tag

(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

"Buy one, get one free" is a common marketing line to get consumers' attention. It was a promotion put out by T-Mobile recently. All you had to do was buy a phone and the second one was free.

But a Surprise woman says she's now on the hook for $700 for that so-called free phone.

“My phone is literally my lifeline,” Yvette Sage said. 

Like most folks, Sage can't function without her cellphone.

“Well, I use my phone very frequently because it's my business. I'm a trainer," Sage said. 

Sage’s current carrier is T-Mobile, which recently had a "buy one, get one free" promotion.

“I heard there was a buy one, get one free on an iPhone 8 on Cyber Monday and what prompted me was that my daughter wanted a phone. I am on a pretty tight budget so I thought, 'Well, if I qualify for this, this would be a good way for me to get her a phone for Christmas,'” she said. 

To qualify, all Sage says all she had to do was "add" an additional line which made sense because she'd been getting an extra phone anyway. So, she got the phones. However, there was a problem.

“I called T-Mobile to see why I wasn't getting any data to that line and that's when I was told, 'Oh, by the way, you didn't qualify for the free phone,'” said Sage.

That "free" phone wasn't going to be free after all. So, she contacted T-Mobile again which claimed to have resolved the issue.

“I'm so sorry about the mix-up, we're going to override this for you and you'll get the phone for free,” said Sage about what T-Mobile told her.

That sounded great, but then Sage heard back from T-Mobile.

“She did, she called back on that Tuesday but to let me know she couldn't override it,” said Sage.

That meant Sage would have to shell out another $700 to keep her daughter's phone, a phone she had already given her as a Christmas gift. 

“My daughter now was already excited because she was able to get a phone and now I have to tell my daughter we might not be able to keep the phones because honestly, I can't pay another $700,” said Sage.

So, Sage contacted 3 On Your Side for help.

“It felt good because like I said, I'm a single mom and I'm on a very tight budget so it's not often that I get the opportunity to do that for her,” said Sage.

3 On Your Side contacted T-Mobile which looked into the issue and quickly resolved everything by waiving that $700 price tag and allowing Sage to keep her daughter's phone. Sage says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

“T-Mobile contacted me and they lived up to their end of the promotion, that I was given over the phone so I'm really excited about it. That's all I was looking for so I want to thank T-Mobile for that and I also want to thank 3 On Your Side," said Sage.

A big thank you to T-Mobile for resolving this problem. They never did tell us why there was a mix-up, but we're glad it could be resolved.

