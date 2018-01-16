SLIDESHOW: Hitler's 1939 'Super Mercedes' up for auction in Scottsdale

Described as "the most historically significant automobile ever offered for public sale," the 1939 Mercedes-Benz built for and used by Adolf Hitler during his time as chancellor of Nazi Germany will be sold at auction in Scottsdale Wednesday.

The "Super Mercedes" is one of five of its kind that survived, according to Worldwide Auctioneers, and its importance does not stem only from its owner.

"[S]urviving examples of the Mercedes-Benz 770 'Grosser,' or 'Super Mercedes' remain quite likely the world's greatest achievement in terms of automotive design, engineering, and construction," Rod Egan, principal and auctioneer, said in a news release about the sale. "In short, this vehicle is one of the most outstanding and historically important cars ever built."

The auction is Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. Worldwide Auctioneers said 10 percent of the car's sale price "will be donated and used to educate how and why the Holocaust happened and how to effectively prevent such similar atrocities in the future."

This vehicle is Lot 62; the booklet features photos of the Super Mercedes in action as Hitler's parade car.

