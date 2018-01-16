PD: Chandler man beat, shackled girlfriend; held her captive for 17 days

In a horrifying case, Chandler police say a man beat and sexually assaulted his girlfriend, then held her bound and shackled in his home for more than two weeks.

John Ormond, 51, faces multiple charges of aggravated assault, sexual assault, and kidnapping.

On Jan. 8, Chandler police went to Ormond's home to do a welfare check on the victim. They found her in the master bedroom "in a state of undress, with a significant head wound and covered in what appeared to be dried blood," according to the police report.

Police say the victim told them that Ormond had inflicted those injuries and then asked the officer if she could leave with him.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Hospital records indicate that the victim had sustained a significant head injury which required immediate surgery and sutures. The victim also sustained numerous facial fractures, a broken finger and a broken bone in the left hand. She also had lost five teeth, which were later recovered at the suspect's house.

The victim told police that Ormond had been physically and sexually assaulting her from Dec. 23 to Jan. 8.

The victim also said that "Ormond had used a wooden post to strike her over the head causing her to lose consciousness for approximately three days. When the victim regained consciousness, she claimed her hands had been tied to the bed and her feet shackled, restricting her to leave on her own free will," according to the police report.

During that time frame, police say the victim told them that Ormond repeatedly physically and sexually abused her.

According to the police report, "the victim had sustained numerous injuries to her person to include an approximate five inch laceration to the back of her skull which required immediate medical attention (surgery). The victim also claimed that at one point, Ormond had knocked some other teeth out."

Police say after Ormond's arrest, he admitted only to "slapping the victim around a bit," according to the police report.

Police also say "Ormond made suicidal statements throughout his contact with officers and claimed he had actually attempted suicide the night prior to... contact. Ormond also made reference to the fact he was going to prison for a long time but then claimed he wasn't because he had only 'beat her around a bit,'" stated the police report.

A search of Ormond's home revealed a "significant amount of blood."

the search also turned up restraints, tape, rope, a wooden rod, as well as five of the victim's teeth.

PDF of police documents HERE.

