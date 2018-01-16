New water park & resort set to open in Arizona next year

A brand new indoor water park and resort is coming to the Valley next year.

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is scheduled to open in Scottsdale in the second half of 2019, becoming the company’s 18th resort in North America.

The resort will be built on an 18-acre site adjacent to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, located within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s Talking Stick Entertainment District.

In addition to the 85,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, highlights of the resort will include a 27,000-square-foot family entertainment center known as the Great Wolf Adventure Park as well as several dining options.

Guests will find family-friendly suites in a variety of styles, including KidCabin suites.

As for meetings and events? The resort will feature nearly 6,500 square feet of flexible conference space.

Groundbreaking for the new resort is set for Friday, Jan.19.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.