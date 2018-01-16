GMAZ- As seen on TV

GMAZ- As seen on TVPosted: Updated:
GMAZ Hotline: Information from Good Morning Arizona's Wednesday, Jan 17th, 2018 edition:
Russo and Steele
Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions returns to Scottsdale January 17-21, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The annual auction is a staple event in the Valley with the most exclusive, select and diverse grouping of automobiles available anywhere in the world. Bidder registration is $200 and includes admission for all five days of Auction in the Round action for the bidder and one lucky guest.
Salt River Fields
7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
www.russoandsteele.com.
The Impossible Burger
The Impossible Burger, made entirely of plants is for people who love meat, but want a vegetarian option that tastes better than a regular veggie burger. Created by Impossible Foods, the Impossible Burger is said to smell, sizzle, bleed, and even taste like real meat, as scientists spent 5 years isolating a molecule in meat called Heme that gives meat that flavor meat-eaters love so much. In this burger the Heme comes from the soy plant, and then was engineered in high quantities through yeast in wheat. Combined with ingredients such as potatoes and coconut oil, you get the Impossible Burger.
The Counter
50 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
602 466 3411
www.Thecounter.com
www.impossiblefoods.com
Local Love: Just Roughin It
Just Roughin' It Adventure Company is owned by husband and wife team, Ray and Debbie Hendricks. It was founded in 2006 as a hiking and backpacking guide service in Grand Canyon and expanded into Yosemite and Olympic National Parks. After years of planning, four months ago, they opened their first outdoor gear retail store while running over 200 backpacking tours over the course of the year.
Just Roughin' It Adventure Company
8658 E Shea Blvd., Ste 175
info@justroughinit.com
480-857-2477
www.facebook.com/justroughinit
www.instagram.com/justroughinit
www.twitter.com/justroughinit