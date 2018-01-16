GMAZ- As seen on TV

GMAZ Hotline: Information from Good Morning Arizona's Wednesday, Jan 17th, 2018 edition:



8:10/9:15AM- Russo and Steele

Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions returns to Scottsdale January 17-21, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The annual auction is a staple event in the Valley with the most exclusive, select and diverse grouping of automobiles available anywhere in the world. Bidder registration is $200 and includes admission for all five days of Auction in the Round action for the bidder and one lucky guest.

Salt River Fields

7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

www.russoandsteele.com.

9:40am- The Impossible Burger

The Impossible Burger, made entirely of plants is for people who love meat, but want a vegetarian option that tastes better than a regular veggie burger. Created by Impossible Foods, the Impossible Burger is said to smell, sizzle, bleed, and even taste like real meat, as scientists spent 5 years isolating a molecule in meat called Heme that gives meat that flavor meat-eaters love so much. In this burger the Heme comes from the soy plant, and then was engineered in high quantities through yeast in wheat. Combined with ingredients such as potatoes and coconut oil, you get the Impossible Burger.

The Counter

50 North Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85004

602 466 3411

www.Thecounter.com

www.impossiblefoods.com



8:55AM/9:55AM-Local Love: Just Roughin It

Just Roughin' It Adventure Company is owned by husband and wife team, Ray and Debbie Hendricks. It was founded in 2006 as a hiking and backpacking guide service in Grand Canyon and expanded into Yosemite and Olympic National Parks. After years of planning, four months ago, they opened their first outdoor gear retail store while running over 200 backpacking tours over the course of the year.

Just Roughin' It Adventure Company

8658 E Shea Blvd., Ste 175

info@justroughinit.com

480-857-2477

www.facebook.com/justroughinit

www.instagram.com/justroughinit

www.twitter.com/justroughinit