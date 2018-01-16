Pet of the week: Purrsephone

In Greek mythology, Persephone, the daughter of Zeus and Demeter, is often associated with growth.

Since making her way into the care of the Arizona Humane Society, this 3-year-old domestic shorthair named Purrsephone has also seen her fair share of growth. Initially brought to us by an owner who could no longer provide her with the love and attention they knew she deserved.

Upon being examined at our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, it was determined that Purrsephone – like several of the Greek gods and goddesses – had one weakness. Allergies.

Allergies like those experienced by Purrsephone and other pets like her can be environmental and/or food-based. They are sometimes treatable with simple over-the-counter allergy medications, special foods or supplements.

Purrsephone refuses to let her allergies impact her amazing personality. In the time she’s been with us, she continues to come more and more out of her shell, and constantly demonstrates how much she loves to be around people (gods and mere mortals both). Ear and chin scratches are her fave.

Stop by our Sunnyslope location today and pay this fantastic feline a visit. Perhaps you can be the one to provide her with the Olympus we’re all hoping she can find.

