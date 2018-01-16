Miracle Mile Deli’s Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Flu season is here and everyone in the Valley is getting sick! The question you may be asking is what are the best meals to eat to stay healthy and beat the bug?

Josh Garcia, the Vice-President of Miracle Mile Deli says Chicken Noodle Soup will help us fight the flu.

Chicken Noodle Soup:

Ingredients:

2-1/2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs

1-1/4 teaspoons pepper, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 large onion, chopped (optional)

1 garlic clove, minced

10 cups chicken broth

4 celery ribs, chopped

4 medium carrots, chopped

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

3 cups uncooked kluski or other egg noodles (about 8 ounces)

1 tablespoon

chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions:

Pat chicken dry with paper towels; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon pepper and salt. In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken in batches, skin side down; cook until dark golden brown, 3-4 minutes. Remove chicken from pan; remove and discard skin. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons.

Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium-high heat until tender, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil. Return chicken to pan. Add celery, carrots, bay leaves and thyme. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until chicken is tender, 25-30 minutes.

Transfer chicken to a plate. Remove soup from heat. Add noodles; let stand, covered, until noodles are tender, 20-22 minutes.

Meanwhile, when chicken is cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones; discard bones. Shred meat into bite-size pieces. Return meat to stockpot. Stir in parsley and lemon juice. Adjust seasoning with salt and remaining 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Remove bay leaves. Yield: 10 servings (3-1/2 quarts)

