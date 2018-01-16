Phoenix police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured

Officers had one male suspect in handcuffs but it is unclear if he was arrested. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting near a Circle K on 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road just after 1 a.m.

One man appeared to have been at least shot in the hand while possibly driving and pulled over at the Circle K. He was placed on a gurney and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Officers had one male suspect in handcuffs but it is unclear if he was arrested.

It is not obvious at this time where the man was shot but the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the shooting did not occur on the freeway.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and the events surrounding it.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this shooting.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.