Phoenix police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured

Phoenix police investigating shooting that left 1 person injuredPosted: Updated:
PD: Woman dies after being hit by stray bullet in Buckeye desert
A woman who was hit by a stray bullet during a family outing in Buckeye Sunday has died from her injuries.More >
13 Siblings held captive in filthy California home, police say
13 Siblings held captive in filthy California home, police sayTwo parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >A couple was arrested after police discovered that their 13 children had been held captive in their California home in filthy conditions, some shackled to beds with chains and padlocks, officials said Monday.More >
After 30 years on American soil, Detroit immigrant deported to Mexico
After spending three decades in the United States, a 39-year-old Michigan man was sent back to Mexico by ICE agents.More >
Father of girl who was killed in Duncan dog attack speaks
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.More >
Breastfeeding mother asked to leave Chick-Fil-A restaurant
Now, a North Dakota mom says she’s dealing with trauma after being asked to cover up or leave a restaurant because she was breastfeeding her daughter.More >
PD: 2 arrested in connection with Phoenix man found dead in closet
Two brothers have been arrested in a homicide case involving 48-year-old Jon Clarke, who was found dead in a closet earlier this month in Phoenix.More >
Gun range near Buckeye is the wild west
Just outside Buckeye on public land there is a gun range that doesn't have many rules and that has some in law enforcement concerned. Chief Larry Hall with Buckeye Police says his department is investigating the recent death of 24 year old Kami Gilstrap.More >
Boy accidentally shot in Phoenix, police say
Phoenix police said they are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 4-year-old boy.More >
NEW INFO
Police ID 2 killed in north Phoenix crash, suspect might have been impaired
A crash killed two people and prompted a street closure Sunday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
Emails suggest SUSD superintendent sought favors from unlicensed architect
Newly released emails show a Valley school superintendent sought favors from an unlicensed architect who was awarded millions of dollars in school projects.More >
Police: Mom killed her 2 kids, then jumped off a bridge
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
VIDEO: Woman hit by stray bullet identified
Friends say the woman who was hit and killed by a stray bullet in the desert was married to an airman. (Monday, January 15, 2018)More >
VIDEO: New emails reveal details in SUSD case
New emails reveal a close relationship between the superintendent of the Scottsdale Unified School District and the ex-con who won a big budget contract from the district. (Monday, January 15, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Brothers arrested in Wisconsin in connection to Phoenix murder
Two brothers from Phoenix were arrested in a home in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in connection with the murder of Jon Clarke, found in is home bound and beaten. 21-year-old Charlie Miller and his 16-year-old brother are expected to be brought back to Phoenix to face charges.More >
VIDEO: 2 dead in north Phoenix crash
Two people were killed in a crash near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in Phoenix. (January 14, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Woman hit with stray bullet in Buckeye
A woman fighting for her life Sunday night after being shot by a stray bullet at a popular spot for recreational shooting. (January 18, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman dead after being hit by stray bullet
After a woman is killed by a stray bullet at a west Valley shooting area in the desert, authorities say its dangerous, but people still use the area for recreational shooting.More >