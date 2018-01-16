Wife of ex-Phoenix PD detective due in court for murder charge after missing original arraignment

Germayne, who ended a 12-year career with the Phoenix Police Department in September, appeared in court on Jan. 2. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Lisa Cunningham was supposed to appear in court on Jan. 2 with her husband, Germayne Cunningham. However, her husband had taken her to the hospital for an unknown reason.

She will have to produce documentation that she went to the hospital and did not purposely miss court.

Lisa and Germayne were indicted by a grand jury in December for the death of his 7-year-old daughter Sanaa Cunningham.

Sanaa later died in the hospital.

Germayne’s lawyer argued the $1 million bond, pointing out that his client never tried to run during the investigation prior to his daughter’s death or after.

The lawyer also cited Germayne’s time in law enforcement.

"Clearly Mr. Cunningham is at risk within the jail community," Joshua Clark said. He also promised that Germayne "will continue to show up for all of his court hearings [and] continue to work to clear his name and try to help figure out what specifically did happen."

The judge sided with the defense and released Germayne to Pretrial Services, which means he will not be in jail while awaiting trial. He will, however, have to wear an ankle monitor and adhere to a curfew.

Plus, Germayne will be allowed to live with his wife Lisa, but the judge warned that the couple is not allowed to discuss their case.

When Sanna died, the Cunninghams told police that she had a history of mental illness and would frequently hurt herself.

Sanaa’s biological mother, Sylvia Norwood, said her daughter was fine and showed no signs of abuse or neglect when she last saw her in December 2015, a little more than a year before Sanaa died.

"Things just began to change over the last couple of years and to be honest, I want to know what happened," Norwood said, claiming that Germayne started to deny her visitation.

The Goodyear Police Department launched its investigation into Sanaa’s death on Feb. 12. It went on for 10 months, culminating in the indictment of the Cunningham on 10 counts of child abuse and one count of first-degree murder.

The couple was never taken into custody.

