Mesa police officer hospitalized after crash, police say

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
A Mesa police officer was hospitalized after a crash early Tuesday morning, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A Mesa police officer was hospitalized after a crash early Tuesday morning, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The accident has closed the intersection of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa while police investigate. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The accident has closed the intersection of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa while police investigate. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Police said the accident is an active investigation and more information is forthcoming. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Police said the accident is an active investigation and more information is forthcoming. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Mesa police officer was hospitalized after a crash early Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident has closed the intersection of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa while police investigate.

According to Mesa police, an officer was heading to an active apartment fire at the time of the accident. He ran through the red light and struck a woman heading westbound on Southern Avenue. 

[RAW VIDEO: Mesa police briefing on officer-involved crash]

The officer was transported to the hospital but his condition is currently unknown. He was alert and conscious when transported, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital for precaution. She was also alert and conscious.

Luckily, they are both expected to be OK.

Police said the accident is an active investigation and more information is forthcoming. 

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.