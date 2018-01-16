Mesa police officer hospitalized after crash, police say

Police said the accident is an active investigation and more information is forthcoming. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The accident has closed the intersection of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa while police investigate. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Mesa police officer was hospitalized after a crash early Tuesday morning, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Mesa police officer was hospitalized after a crash early Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident has closed the intersection of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa while police investigate.

According to Mesa police, an officer was heading to an active apartment fire at the time of the accident. He ran through the red light and struck a woman heading westbound on Southern Avenue.

[RAW VIDEO: Mesa police briefing on officer-involved crash]

The officer was transported to the hospital but his condition is currently unknown. He was alert and conscious when transported, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital for precaution. She was also alert and conscious.

Luckily, they are both expected to be OK.

Police said the accident is an active investigation and more information is forthcoming.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this story.

Officers currently on scene at Dobson and Southern for an officer involved vehicle accident. Traffic is currently closed in all directions. Please find alternate route to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SGMoGgeqHj — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) January 16, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.