PD: 2 in custody after assaulting off-duty Phoenix officer

Two people are in custody, another suspect is wanted after an off-duty officer was assaulted early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say that just after midnight, the suspect's vehicle began to drive aggressively around two other vehicles near the area of Seventh Avenue and Broadway Road.

Police say that one of two vehicles was being driven by an off-duty Phoenix police officer.

The suspect within the aggressive vehicle then fired shots, striking the officer's vehicle, but no one was injured.

Police say that the suspects then drove to a residence near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street where the occupants exited the car.

Two of three suspects forced entry into the home where as many as seven people were inside. The third suspect then fled the area.

According to Phoenix police, their officers arrived at the home and after a period of negotiation, the two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Police say that the third suspect is still on the run.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

NEW INFO: Police say a white SUV was driving aggressively, driving around two vehicles on the 7th Ave Bridge - when someone in the vehicle fired a gun at another vehicle - one of them driven by an off-duty #Phoenix officer. No injuries. 2 suspects in custody, 1 on the run. pic.twitter.com/gtz1X6mOb9 — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) January 16, 2018

