Phoenix firefighters battle two separate vacant house fires

Firefighters were busy fighting two separate vacant house fires that occurred 30 minutes apart in Phoenix, according to fire officials.

The first fire happened just before midnight near 39th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Crews arrived on scene to a large fire burning inside a vacant home, said fire officials. They made a quick-fire attack and ensured no victims were inside the home.

Firefighters used ladders to cut a ventilation hole into the roof and interior crews were able to extinguish the fire.

The second fire occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near 11th Avenue and Hadley Street.

Firefighters found a working fire at a vacant four-plex home, said fire officials. Crews made a quick search and confirmed that the home was vacant.

They quickly gained fire control and stopped the flames from spreading to adjacent homes.

No firefighters were injured in either fire. Fire officials said the causes of both fires are under investigation.

