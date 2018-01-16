Reported missing man found dead in Sun City West canal, sheriff's office says

Missing Larry Foote, 79, was found dead in a dry canal after falling from his bike. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a reported missing man was found dead in a Sun City West canal Monday evening.

Larry Foote, 79, appeared to have fallen off his bike into a dry canal near R H Johnson Boulevard and 132nd Avenue.

MCSO said at this time, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the Colorado man's death.

Foote was reported missing on Sunday and according to the press release was last seen leaving his home on his bicycle around 3:45 p.m. His significant other said they are only in Arizona two months out of the year and had no friends or family in the area.

Foote had left his home with his wallet on him but no cell phone. He had blindness in his left eye, but no other major medical conditions.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

