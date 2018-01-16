How to qualify to bid on the top cars at Barrett-Jackson auto auction

Being in the auction tent can be intimidating the first time around. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Collector cars are going for big bucks at Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction at WestWorld in Scottsdale this year.

But not everyone can qualify to bid at the premiere auction.

Inside the auction tent, the excitement is contagious, and if car lovers want to bid on one of those prettiest on stage they've got to have their bidder's card.

There are two ways to get one.

"The first is to go on to barettjackson.com and it's usually the easiest and fill out the online application," said Nick Cardinale, executive vice president and general manager of Barrett-Jackson.

Once the card is ready, it'll be waiting at the car auction when they arrive.

The second way is to come in and register on-site.

"You need to have a bank letter for us to establish a credit line. You need to have your driver's license and you also need proof of insurance," said Cardinale.

For those doing a bank letter of credit, the car auction requires at least $30,000. But you'll get more bang for your buck if you show up with a cash deposit.

"We take up to 10 percent of what you want the credit line to be so if you bring us $10,000 we'll give you $100,000 credit," said Cardinale.

Which, at this auction, can buy you a pretty nice ride.

Dirk Byers has had his bidder's card for six years. But his first year at the auction was a little overwhelming.

"Nervous because you kinda don't know what's going on and wondering, 'OK, did I make a good buy or pay too much?'" said Byers.

He's now a seasoned veteran with his eye on a special car.

"I'm looking at some Camaros, '69. I know they have a '69 right now. I bought a '68 here last year," Byers said.

"We have 1,700 cars here at Barrett-Jackson and were primarily a no reserve auction meaning a majority of the cars, we expect 99 percent of the cars here to sell," said Cardinale.

So if you have the cash and are feeling lucky, you too can drive away with a beauty.

