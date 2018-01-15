Gun range near Buckeye is the wild west

Just outside Buckeye, on public land, there's an area of desert that people like to use for recreational shooting. An unregulated shooting gallery that doesn't have many rules or oversight. A situation that has some in law enforcement concerned.

Chief Larry Hall with Buckeye Police says his department is investigating the recent death of 24-year-old Kami Gilstrap. She was struck by a stray bullet in the area Sunday.

"There's no rules.. anybody can establish the rules as they want and it can result in people getting hurt," Chief Hall said.

As you drive up to the range, signs are posted along road telling people that you need to be more than 200 feet away from a road or trail when firing a weapon. There are also reminders to pick up your trash, other than that, it's free reign.

Police say there have been a lot of injuries in the area, including a man who nearly lost a leg after firing on a dryer full of explosives a few years ago. On Monday, a couple reported to police that their truck tire was struck by a stray round.

"Then you go to a private range or even a county range, there are going to be regulations... and that's for everyone's safety," Chief Hall said.

The Buckeye Police Dept. recently worked with Bureau of Land Management in an investigation into some stolen firearms. They managed to recover two of the stolen guns and made arrests right in the same location here in the desert.

Chief Hall says he would like to see more regulation out here on this wild west range. "I would never bring my family out here and I would never bring my friends out here," Chief Hall said.

