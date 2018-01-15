$27 million renovations underway for Scottsdale Airport

Braun says when it comes to building out, environmental is No. 1 on the list, so the buildings will have solar panels on the roof. (Source: Scottsdale.gov)

Scottsdale Airport is a general aviation airport, which means there is no commercial or airline service. You'll find single-engine aircraft and private planes used for corporate and exclusive luxury travel. But it's an airport in need of some upgrades.

"This airport hasn't seen a brand new facility in a very long time, probably since early 2000 and I feel like its going to be a gem for this airport to showcase," said Scottsdale Airport aviation director Gary Mascaro.

He says the renovations will cost around $27 million and will include two brand-new, 30,000-square-foot executive hangars for Gemini Air Group, a new restaurant called Volanti and new offices. Some of those offices will be occupied by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"I'm very familiar with the aviation industry, being involved for 20-something years and I'm not familiar with any airport of this size building a facility this large," said Michael Braun with DWL Architects, who heads up the project.

His firm is also working on the Terminal 3 modernization at Phoenix Sky Harbor, just named after Sen. John McCain.

Braun is hopeful this renovation will bring the aviation and regular community together and help folks learn about the airport's past through a World War II-era aircraft that will be placed out in the front of the airport's plaza to commemorate WWII veterans.

"Many people don't know it, but it was Thunderbird Field many years ago in World War II, served as a training facility," said Braun.

Braun says when it comes to building out, environmental is No. 1 on the list, so the buildings will have solar panels on the roof and the glass used will be pretty much self-shaded.

"I think, in the end, we created a product that everybody could be proud of," said Braun.

The grand opening is scheduled for this summer.

