AZ Lawmaker defends Trump: 'we know there are places in this world that are s***holes'

State lawmaker Jay Lawrence is doubling down on his defense of President Donald Trump who reportedly referred to African nations as, "s***hole countries."

"We know there are people in this world living in huts, drinking from streams also used for defecation, we know there are places in this world that are s***holes," Lawrence said Monday during a phone interview.

Last week, the president reportedly made the offensive comments during an immigration meeting in which Trump also suggested the U.S. accept more immigrants from predominately white countries like Norway.

Initially, the White House did not deny using the word "s***hole." Later, the president said he used tough language in the meeting, but not that specific phrase.

Following those initial reports, Lawrence, a Republican from Scottsdale, took to Facebook to defend the president's comments.

"Trump's reference to certain places in the world are accurate," Lawrence said in one post on Friday.

In another, he said, "You Trump haters will say anything to deride a great president."

"When it comes down to dealing with issues of race race, color, creed, country, this president has consistently shown that he wants to operate from a place of hate and it's ironic that someone is defending this guy on a day with so much love and so much inclusiveness is happening around the nation, said Marcus Ferrell, the former African American Outreach director for the Bernie Sanders 2016 presidential campaign.

Ferrell, who is now running for a seat in the Arizona Legislature, made his comments at a rally in Phoenix celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

If anything, Lawrence has shown he is not shy about jumping into racially charged issues.

Last week, he used a mandatory sexual harassment training session at the state capitol to rail against pro football players kneeling during the national anthem.

The players are protesting the shooting of unarmed black men by police officers.

Lawrence said the protest was offensive.

