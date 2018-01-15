Boy accidentally shot in Phoenix, police sayPosted: Updated:
13 Siblings held captive in filthy California home, police say
PD: Woman dies after being hit by stray bullet in Buckeye desert
A woman who was hit by a stray bullet during a family outing in Buckeye Sunday has died from her injuries.More >
After 30 years on American soil, Detroit immigrant deported to Mexico
After spending three decades in the United States, a 39-year-old Michigan man was sent back to Mexico by ICE agents.More >
NEW INFO
Police ID 2 killed in north Phoenix crash, suspect might have been impaired
A crash killed two people and prompted a street closure Sunday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
PD: 2 arrested in connection with Phoenix man found dead in closet
Two brothers have been arrested in a homicide case involving 48-year-old Jon Clarke, who was found dead in a closet earlier this month in Phoenix.More >
Police: Mom killed her 2 kids, then jumped off a bridge
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
Boy accidentally shot in Phoenix, police say
Phoenix police said they are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 4-year-old boy.More >
Watch: Brawl over cherries erupts in Australian grocery store
A dispute over cherries has escalated into a brawl at an Australian grocery store.More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to bash his way out
The safety button to open the door had frozen in the -4 degree chill.More >
AZ Lawmaker defends Trump: 'we know there are places in this world that are s***holes'
State lawmaker Jay Lawrence is doubling down on his defense of President Donald Trump who reportedly referred to African nations as, "s***hole countries."More >
VIDEO: 2 dead in north Phoenix crash
Two people were killed in a crash near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in Phoenix. (January 14, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Woman hit by stray bullet identified
Friends say the woman who was hit and killed by a stray bullet in the desert was married to an airman. (Monday, January 15, 2018)More >
Cherry brawl
VIDEO: Brothers arrested in Wisconsin in connection to Phoenix murder
Two brothers from Phoenix were arrested in a home in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in connection with the murder of Jon Clarke, found in is home bound and beaten. 21-year-old Charlie Miller and his 16-year-old brother are expected to be brought back to Phoenix to face charges.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix boy accidently shoots himself
A 4-year-old boy is shot Monday evening. Police say the parents called 911 saying that the boy accidently shot himself. the incident is still under investigation.More >
Mother, two children dead in apparent murder-suicide
(Source: WBTV via CNN)More >