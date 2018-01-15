Boy accidentally shot in Phoenix, police say

Phoenix police said they are investigating an accidental shooting involving a 4-year-old boy.

Initial reports indicated that a parent called 911 after the child shot himself at a home near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road, but police later said that they are still investigating exactly how the child was shot.

It is unclear who owns the gun or where on his body the boy was wounded, but he is expected to survive, police said.

