New Phoenix shelter provides space for homeless

Camelback Pointe is a new housing option for people with little or no ncome. 15 Jan. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

A new shelter open in central Phoenix is giving some of the Valley's homeless a safe place to live.

More than 22,000 people in Maricopa County are homeless. That's according to data from the Arizona Department of Economic Security. On any given night in January, more than 4,000 homeless people are using shelters in Phoenix. More than 1,600 sleep on the streets.

"It’s very rare for any of us who are commuting to and from work every day, to drive by any intersection and not see someone on the corner panhandling," said Stefanie Smith, Camelback Pointe housing supervisor.

Thanks to non-profits Native American Connections and Mercy Maricopa Integrated Care, some of those less fortunate now have a real home.

"Not only do we want to house somebody, but we really want to give them an opportunity to reconnect to the community," said Diana Yazzie Devine, Native American Connections CEO.

Camelback Pointe just opened two months ago at 16th Avenue and Camelback Road and provides 54 living spaces, complete with the comforts of a small apartment. From a bed, bathroom, tables and chairs, to a kitchen with energy efficient appliances and a stocked pantry. There are also computer and TV rooms, a community garden, patio, grills, a gym and laundry room.

"Even if someone doesn’t have income, we still want them to be able to do laundry and have clean clothes when they go out and they’re looking for jobs or applying for benefits and it helps a person's self-esteem when they feel good about themselves and they look good," said Smith.

From here, residents are provided with mental health services, medical treatments, and life skills classes.

"Maybe when they were homeless on the streets, there was a big disconnect, and the families maybe had separated from them, and so we do see people rebuilding their family connections, with their parents or with their sisters and brothers," said Yazzie Devine.

While a small dent in a much larger scale problem, developers believe the shelter is a step in the right direction.

This complex took $13 million to build. According to Yazzie Devine, the main source of funding was from the low-income housing tax credit program.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.