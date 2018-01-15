There's a box for that!

Subscription boxes are all the rage right now, and whether you're looking for the latest fashions (either to rent or to buy), easy-to-prepare meals, goodies for your beloved pet or something to fuel your workouts, it seems like there's a little something for everyone.

While those are the categories the "Good Morning Arizona" team tackled, there also are book boxes, beauty boxes, skincare boxes, healthful snack boxes, candy boxes, sock boxes (Scott Pasmore should have tried one of these!), kids' clothing boxes, jewelry boxes, candles boxes, perfume boxes, tea boxes, coffee boxes, coloring book subscriptions and even mystery boxes.

Phew! The list of possibilities is astounding!

Do you have a favorite subscription box? Tell us about it in the comments at the bottom of the page!

April tried Rent the Runway, Le Tote, Stitch Fix and Trunk Club.

APP USERS: Click here for image

Javier gave Trunk Club, Menlo Club (formerly Five Four Club), Bombfell and SprezzaBox a go.

APP USERS: Click for image

Scott Pasmore order from Gain Box, JackedPack, Muscle Box and The Barbell Box.

APP USERS: Click here for image

Gina tried Freshly and Blue Apron and Tess ordered from Hello Fresh and Sunfare.

APP USERS: Click for image

Robaire (and Olivia) sniffed out Pet Treater, BarkBox, Rescue Box and Loot Pets by Loot Crate.

APP USERS: Click here for image

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.