There's a box for that: Dog stuff

Love your dog like a baby? There's a box for that!

With the help of my RoRo, I tested four subscription services that treat your furry friend monthly with snacks, toys and sometimes surprises for their humans.

We'll see if Robaire would renew a subscription from BarkBox, Rescue Box, Loot Pets, or Pet Treater. Maybe all of the above? Or maybe it is paws down and Mom saves some money.

His canine assessment is backed up by Dr. Grey Stafford's opinion, making sure the surprises are both fun, and safe.

SPOILER ALERT: He didn't like ANY of the food, but did enjoy many of the toys.

Mom's pick: Pet Treater

RoRo's pick: BarkBox

Dr. Grey's pick: RescueBox (for the tasty cheese puffs)

We also tried: Loot Pets (by Loot Crate) is no longer shipping.

[MORE: Pet and animal news]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.