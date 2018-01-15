There's a box for that: Meals

There's a box for that: MealsPosted: Updated:
Police: Vehicle torn in half after striking pole, killing driver in Scottsdale
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, one man is dead after his vehicle struck a light pole, tearing it in half in Scottsdale Thursday.More >
Dad with a hunch rents helicopter, finds son trapped in car wreck
The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.More >
Arpaio suggests Flake committed treason, calls for limits on criticizing president
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently launched a Senate campaign, suggested Sen. Jeff Flake may have committed treason when he delivered a scathing rebuke of President Trump.More >
PD: Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting at gas station in Phoenix
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening at a gas station in Phoenix, police said.More >
Phoenix police attribute 9 murders to suspected serial killer arrested in parents' deaths
A Phoenix man who was arrested in the killing of his parents in December is set to be charged with seven additional murders, Phoenix police said in a news conference Thursday morning.More >
Police arrest woman who exposed herself saying, 'You know you want me' at car rental store
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.More >
Phoenix mom claims charter school turned away her daughter because of medical condition
A Phoenix mother said the principal of a Valley charter school said the principal suggested she take her daughter to another school because of her Type 1 diabetes.More >
Arizona group: Border agents have ruined migrant provisions
A group that stocks a remote desert camp with water for migrants crossing illegally into the United States says some Border Patrol agents have slashed and emptied the water bottles, putting the travelers' lives in danger.More >
State board: Gilbert charter school violated state law by hiring teacher
Could more charter school teachers be slipping through the cracks? A state government board said a Gilbert charter school broke the law by hiring a teacher that they shouldn't have.More >
Peoria PD: Suspect fires on officers after fleeing crash scene
Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jaime Longoria Valenzuela, from Phoenix.More >
New deep-brain stimulation device offers hope in Parkinson's treatment
Parkinson's disease patients are getting a new level of treatment with a brand new, high-tech deep brain stimulation implant.More >
Should Arizona homeschoolers be allowed to ride public school buses?
When Lucy Digrazia passed by the electronic freeway sign reading “High Pollution Advisory: Carpool – Use Bus,” her frustration started to sink in.More >
VIDEO: Man dead after vehicle hits pole, splitting in two
A man is dead after his vehicle struck a pole and split in two in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix homeowner has issues with installing solar panels
A Phoenix woman said she got solar panels installed on her house but her utility bill actually went up so she called 3 On Your Side. (Wednesday, January 17, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A man died after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday at a gas station in Phoenix. (January 17, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Charter school says it changed hiring practices after controversy
A charter school in Gilbert has said it has fixed its hiring practices after breaking the law when it hired a teacher whose teaching certificate was revoked. (Wednesday, January 17, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Medical care may force child from classroom
Turned away from school for a medical condition. That's what a Valley mom claims a public charter school did and by doing so broke the law. (January 17, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Police say a suspect fired at officers after fleeing crash scene
Police say a man is in custody after he shot at officers following a head-on crash that he caused in Peoria on Wednesday morning.More >
