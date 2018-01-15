14th Annual Pat's Run

3TV and CBS 5 are proud to be the television partners for Pat's Run!

Pat's Run is the signature fundraising event of the Pat Tillman Foundation, which invests in military veterans and their spouses through academic scholarships in honor of the late Pat Tillman, ASU jersey #42. The April 21, 2018 event marks the 14th year this 4.2 mile run/walk will take place.

Pat’s friends and family started Pat’s Run as a way to honor his legacy following his death serving in Afghanistan in 2004. Since 2005, Pat’s Run has grown from 1,000 to 35,000 participants and is now the largest run in the Southwest.

Pat’s Run is an event the whole family can get involved in. The event will also include a .42 mile kid run for children 12 and under.

All 4.2 Mile Finishers at the Tempe race will receive the limited-edition ASU-themed Race Shirt and Pat’s Run Collector Medal. Highlights for 2018 include:

– ASU-Themed Race Shirt to honor Pat’s legacy as a Sun Devil

– Second edition of the Collector Series medal for all 4.2 mile finishers

– Post-Race Party with beer & music outside Sun Devil Stadium

– Tillman Hats, Shirts and more merchandise

– New! Start in the same race corral as friends and family

– Advanced Light Rail tickets for purchase with registration

Space is limited! There will be no walk-up registration during race week. Due to stadium construction, Pat’s Run will finish on the North Side of Sun Devil Stadium near the Expo and Post-Race Party.

Look for on-air stories about the run and the Tillman Foundation and its mission on both stations, deals on event registration for participants, and live stories and interviews from the event itself! And please visit the 3TV and CBS 5 booths at this year's event.

REGISTRATION FEES:

Jan. 10 - Feb. 14: $42

Feb. 15 - Feb. 28: $45

Mar. 1 - Mar. 15: $47

Mar. 16 - Mar. 31: $50

Apr. 1 - Apr. 10: $52

Apr. 11 - Apr. 17: $55

Kid's Run: $10 until March 31 and increases to $12 in April

No Race Day Registration

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR RACE DAY:

Date & Time: Pat's Run starts at 7:05 on April 21, 2018. Kids Run starts at 9:45am. Expo opens at 6:00 am.

The Course: 4.2 Mile

Race Guide: (Coming Soon)

Packet Pick-Up: Will take place from April 18 (9am-6pm), April 19 (9am-7pm), and April 20 (9am-6pm) at Sun Devil Stadium.

Kids Run: Kids 12 and under can register to Run/Walk 0.42 miles from the Kids Corner to Sun Devil Stadium.

Team Registration: Now open. Teams of 10 or more are eligible for consolidated packet pickup.

Bib Mailer: If you pre-paid through registration to have your bib and race shirt mailed directly to you, race packets will arrive by April 16th.

Merchandise: Limited-edition Tillman gear will be available for purchase through the registration process.

Training Tips: No matter your level of experience, check out some of our tips to prepare for a safe, fun Pat’s Run! Read these training tips.

