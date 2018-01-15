There's a box for that: Fitness

If you're a fitness buff you might want to try the fitness subscription boxes.

I chose four different boxes -- Gainz Box, JackedPack, Muscle Box and The Barbell Box, although after a month of waiting, the Barbell Box has yet to show up in the mail.

The other three have different items based on what you're looking for.

JackedPack is only $15 a month and it contains various protein samples. It's probably best for newbies to the fitness scene who would like to taste test the different protein mixes and bars before deciding which one to buy.

The Muscle Box is $30 a month and had a gym bag, a T-shirt, a jar of peanut butter, an energy drink, a shot of caffeine and a workout manual.

Gainz Box, which was $32, contained mostly over-the-body items like a caffeinated energy soap, a power mineral soak, a body wipe, a couple other energy power samples and a dietary supplement powder.

The choice is yours depending on where you are in your training and what you're trying to achieve, but to me, they seemed to be mostly about trying different items before you buy. At that point, you can quit your subscription or keep going if you're looking for a monthly surprise.

