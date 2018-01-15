There's a box for that: Men's fashion

Life in box. With so many subscription boxes from clothing to food, it’s hard to navigate through the bad ones to get to the best box for your money. I tackled the challenge of men’s fashion subscription boxes. I ordered monthly subscriptions from Trunk Club, Menlo Club (formerly Five Four Club), Bombfell and SprezzaBox.

Trunk Club is a monthly subscription where they connect you with a live stylist to pick the clothing that best suits your needs from casual to formal. You buy what you want and return what you don’t. Although you’re charged a $25 styling fee, it’s subtracted from the clothing price(s) if you purchase something. They then wait for you to notify them when you want to order again.

Bombfell is similar to Trunk Club where they assign you a stylist. After filling out a questionnaire they try to select the clothing based on your information. Bombfell then sends you an email with clothing selections to approve. If you’re not into some of the pieces, notify the stylist and they’ll pick other items. When you approve it, they will ship it. You’re charged for what you buy plus a $25 styling fee. Like Trunk Club, that fee is subtracted once you purchase something.

SprezzaBox is different from the other two as it focuses on accessories and lifestyle pieces. You pay a $28 monthly fee and they send you a box with several items like ties, socks, pocket squares and lapel pins. They also add other items from fancy ink pens to shoe cleaner.

Five Four Club, now called the Menlo Club, is a monthly subscription based on a set fee of $60. Once you sign up, they send you two to four items based on your style selections. You never know what they might send but their attempt to always make it worth your while. While sometimes they’ll send important seasonal pieces like a jacket, they’ll also add socks and a T-shirt to help build your wardrobe over time.

