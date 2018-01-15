PD: 2 arrested in connection with Phoenix man found dead in closet

Two men have been arrested in a homicide case involving 48-year-old Jon Clarke, who was found dead in a closet earlier this month in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

Phoenix homicide detectives got a tip that the suspects were headed to a home in Green Bay, WI.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshalls and Green Bay police, Phoenix police arrested the two suspects last Friday in Wisconsin.

Back on January 10, Clarke's ex-wife came to his house and found him deceased near the area of 39th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Police say Clarke was tied up with duct tape.

The 48-year-old victim ran an auto wholesale business, according to family members.

The suspects are currently in the process of being extradited back to Phoenix.

Once they return to Phoenix, the suspects will face several charges including first-degree murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

