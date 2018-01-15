Mortgage company waives fees for homeowner

Briana Hernandez loves her kitchen. In fact, the kitchen, along with other perks, is why she bought the home two years ago. "It had all the tile all around. I didn't want any carpet and it has a huge backyard and that made it for us."

And, when it comes to their house payments, Hernandez says she's always made them and far as she knows, she's made them on-time.

After all, Hernandez says having good credit is important to her. "My parents raised me to know that credit is everything. You need it to buy anything so I've never missed a payment."

So, it came as a shock to Hernandez recently when her mortgage company, Ditech, contacted her saying they were missing two payments from the past.

But, according to Hernandez, Ditech wasn't providing many details.

“You never had a problem making your payments in the past?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.

"No," Hernandez replied.

According to Hernandez, Ditech told her that she needed to make the payments in order to get current. “So, how frustrating has this been? Are you pulling your hair out?” We asked. “Yes, I am. I'm six months pregnant and I'm really frustrated right now,” she replied.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Ditech to review Hernandez’ account.

They did, and they wrote us an email saying, "Ditech has conducted a thorough review and that the account has been handled properly." ...meaning Hernandez does owe the money.

Apparently, a family member who used to stay on top of the bills, accidentally missed those payments which sent the account into a tail spin.

The good news is, the issue has been resolved and at 3 On Your Side's request, Ditech even agreed to waive all the late fees and penalties totaling around $1,100.

3 On Your Side appreciates Ditech reviewing the matter us. But, more importantly, thank you for waiving the $1,100 in fees and penalties. That’s a significant amount.

