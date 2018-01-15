GMAZ-As seen on TV

GMAZ HOTLINE INFO:

As seen on Good Morning Arizona Tuesday, Jan 16th, 2018.

8:40am- Natural Remedies-Foods that Fight the Flu

Fit Body Weight Loss

4140 E. Baseline Rd., Suite 101

Mesa, AZ 85206

(Located inside the Gateway Executive Suites)

1-844-537-2408

www.fitbodyweightloss.com

8:45am- Healing Soup

Miracle Mile Deli

miraclemiledeli.com

(602)-776-0992

www.miraclemiledeli.com

Miracle Mile Deli’s Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe:

Ingredients

• 2-1/2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs

• 1-1/4 teaspoons pepper, divided

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon canola oil

• 1 large onion, chopped (optional)

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 10 cups chicken broth

• 4 celery ribs, chopped

• 4 medium carrots, chopped

• 2 bay leaves

• 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

• 3 cups uncooked kluski or other egg noodles (about 8 ounces)

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

1. Pat chicken dry with paper towels; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon pepper and salt. In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken in batches, skin side down; cook until dark golden brown, 3-4 minutes. Remove chicken from pan; remove and discard skin. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons.

2. Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium-high heat until tender, 4-5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil. Return chicken to pan. Add celery, carrots, bay leaves and thyme. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until chicken is tender, 25-30 minutes.

3. Transfer chicken to a plate. Remove soup from heat. Add noodles; let stand, covered, until noodles are tender, 20-22 minutes.

Meanwhile, when chicken is cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones; discard bones. Shred meat into bite-size pieces. Return meat to stockpot. Stir in parsley and lemon juice. Adjust seasoning with salt and remaining 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Remove bay leaves. Yield: 10 servings (3-1/2 quarts

8:55am- AAWL MEDPet Care Low Cost Clinic

Animal lovers throughout Arizona donated $30,000 to the Arizona Animal Welfare League last year to fund an expansion of the MDPet Care Low Cost Clinic and buy updated surgical equipment. The clinic has new exam rooms and equipment to help with the more than 4,000 surgeries its staff performs every year.

The clinic will also see extended hours – open now six days a week.

AAWL’s MDPet Care Low Cost Clinic

30 N. 40th Pl. in Phoenix

www.AAWL.org

9:40am- MLK Unity Walk

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Concert with Alex Boyé will take place:

Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 6-9 p.m.

The concert is free on the lawn.

Bring chairs and blankets.

Food will be available for purchase.

Location: City Hall Campus Centennial Plaza

9875 N. 85th Ave.

www.peoriaz.gov/specialevents

9:45am- Leggings for the Season

Arizona winters are all about layering and leggings are a staple. Comfortable and versatile, this 80s reboot has come a long way and by mixing up your look, you’ll propel yourself right into the best trends of 2018.

Scottsdale Quarter

15059 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480.270-8123

www.scottsdalequarter.com