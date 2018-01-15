Monday, January 15, 2018

Kim Horn, Master Wedding Planner (1 of 75 in the World)- Wedding Gowns

For more information visit ArizonaBridalSource.com or call 480.921.7891 (24/7 info & tips for planning your wedding) or visit DemetriosBride.com or call 480.421.6699 (gowns) or visit YKnotParty.com or call 480.967.4495 (florals).

Aspire Salon- Wedding Hair

For more information call 480-600-6232 or visit www.aspiresalonandspa.com.

Chef Mark Tarbell- Newlywed Cooking Tips

Tarbell’s is at 3213 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix. Call 602.955.8100 or visit www.tarbells.com.

Sparkle Bar, Wedding Make-up

For more information on The Sparkle Bar, call 489-941-3438 or follow them on FaceBook: The Sparkle Bar, Twitter: @TheSparkleBarAZ or Instagram: thesparklebar.

Pinterest Tip- Wedding Trends on Pinterest

For more information on our Pinterest Interest Gal Christina Deloma, visit her blog at www.christinadeloma.com.

The Duke Truck- Bride and Groom Cocktails

Phone/Web: For more information, visit www.theduketruck.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @theduketruck.

Krissy Lenz, Guru of Geekery- Geeks Get Hitched

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/popculturekrissy.

Harp Music, Dr. Heidi Hernandez

For more information visit www.speedyharpist.com.

*Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673. Text AZFlowers to 95577 for flower tips and a coupon.

