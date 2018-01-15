Phoenix-area school prepares high school students for aviation jobs

Phoenix-area school prepares high school students for aviation jobsPosted: Updated:
PD: Woman dies after being hit by stray bullet in Buckeye desert
A woman who was hit by a stray bullet during a family outing in Buckeye Sunday has died from her injuries.More >
Police: Mom killed her 2 kids, then jumped off a bridge
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
NEW INFO
Police ID 2 killed in north Phoenix crash, suspect might have been impaired
A crash killed two people and prompted a street closure Sunday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46
PD: Woman 'in crisis' at Loop 101 overpass leads police to body in home
Officers talked to her and she told them to go to her house near 19th and Glendale avenues.More >
Man gets favorite comics stolen at Ace Comic Con in Glendale
Two of the comics he had for 20 years and the other he got two Christmases ago.More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
breaking
Newborn found in Tucson airport bathroom
A newborn was found in a restroom at Tucson International Airport on Sunday night.More >
Officer hurt after hit-and-run crash near Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Marathon
According to police, the suspect didn't turn correctly and hit the officer's motorcycle, causing him to crash.More >
Home invaders tie up Queen Creek homeowners, ransack home, steal 2 cars
It was a terrifying ordeal for some homeowners in Queen Creek, as a trio of home invaders came into the house, tied them up and ransacked the home.More >
Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to bash his way out
The safety button to open the door had frozen in the -4 degree chill.More >
VIDEO: Woman hit with stray bullet in Buckeye
A woman fighting for her life Sunday night after being shot by a stray bullet at a popular spot for recreational shooting. (January 18, 2017)More >
VIDEO: 2 dead in north Phoenix crash
Two people were killed in a crash near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in Phoenix. (January 14, 2018)More >
Mother, two children dead in apparent murder-suicide
(Source: WBTV via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Man has prized comics stolen at comic convention in Glendale
A man is devastated after a thief stolen his comic books, some of which he was hoping to get signed by Stan Lee. (Sunday, January 14, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Woman hit by stray bullet in desert
A woman was shooting in the desert in the far west Valley when she was hit by a stray bullet. (Sunday, January 14, 2018)More >
Newborn found in Tucson airport bathroom
