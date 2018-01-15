Arizona’s Family meteorologist Kim Quintero honored at awards banquet

The Arizona Game and Fish Department honored Quintero with the prestigious award because of her continuous coverage of Arizona wildlife, outdoors, expos and informing the public.

Arizona’s Family meteorologist Kim Quintero won the Arizona Game and Fish Department Media of the Year Award at an annual awards banquet Saturday evening.

The award was given out at the Commission Awards Banquet at the Point Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort.

“I am very humbled and honored to receive this award,” said Quintero. “It’s not every day you get recognized for your work.”

“I discovered my love of fishing through one of the events I was covering for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the Great Outdoor Expo. They had a tank set up and it was full of bluegill and I had to catch one,” said Quintero. “I did not catch one, but I was determined to go back out to one of our gorgeous lakes and try again. And I caught my very first fish, it was a catfish and I used a hot dog to catch it.”

