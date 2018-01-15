Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14Posted: Updated:
Dr. Art Mollen
Sunday's Sweetheart
Local Work
Wally's Weekly Car Review
Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot
valentine travel plans
GOING VEGAN
Haley Cloud – CEO of Living Raw by Grace
ACE UNIVERSE
HEALTHY super bowl snacks
Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip's Ingredients:
- ½ (8 oz) package fat-free cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 1/2 tbsp ranch dry seasoning mix
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (or blue cheese)
- 1/2 cup Franks Red Hot™ Buffalo Wing Sauce (more or less depending on desired heat)
- 1 1/2 cup chicken, cooked and shredded (or pulled)
- Veggies and baked crackers for serving
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a small baking dish with non-stick spray.
- In a bowl, mix together the first 5 ingredients.
- Add the pulled chicken, and stir until well combined.
- Spoon mixture into baking dish, and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until dip is warmed through and cheese is melted.
- Serve warm with baked chips, celery sticks, or other veggies!
- Now we will make Football Deviled Eggs:
Ingredients:
- 12 hard boiled eggs, peeled and cut lengthwise
- 1/2 C plain Greek yogurt
- 4 tsp dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1/4 tsp salt
- Green onion to garnish
Directions:
- Place the whites on a plate and the yolks in a bowl. Add the remaining ingredients (except for the paprika) to the yolks in the bowl, and mash it all together.
- If you would like the mixture to be smooth, use a blender.
- Once it is mostly uniform, add the mixture back into the empty egg whites.
- Cut dark tips of green onion into skinny strips and lay on deviled eggs to resemble football lace.
