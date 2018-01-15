Pima County Jail is now using full-body scanners for inmates

The Pima County Jail is using full-body scanning devices to screen incoming inmates for contraband. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The jail began using the scanners in November. The scanners can take an image similar to an X-ray.

Authorities say jail officers can detect potentially dangerous contraband such as knives or drugs in a more accurate and less invasive way with the scanners.

They say the scan takes just seven seconds and provides much better screening accuracy.

Jail staff found two people trying to smuggle in illegal items in their body cavities during the scanner's first week of use.

