Saturday, January 13

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com.
The Wildlife World Zoo
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park. For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.
Hartford House Design
7077 E. Marilyn Rd. Bldg. 4 Suite 130 Scottsdale, AZ 85254 480.382.4329
instagram/twitter/fb @myhartfordhouse
Tiny Life Changes
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook @tinylifechanges
lauren@tinylifechanges.com
'
DRESS for less
Charissa Dantas www.befearlessonabudget.com
Email: befearlessonabudget@gmail.com
IG: @befearlessonabudget
FB: Be Fearless On A Budget
*Certified life coach from Southwest Institute of Healing Arts
*Volunteer my time at Dress for Success Phoenix
BEER & ART
Helio Basin Brewing company
Original ChopShop
Scottsdale (Old Town) - 480.794.1536
7158 E. 5th Ave. | Scottsdale
Tempe (ASU) - 480.307.9336
222 E. University Dr. | Tempe
Chandler (Downtown) - 480.426.0216
35 W. Boston St. | Chandler
Queen Creek - 480.745.7350
21227 S Ellsworth Loop Rd. | Queen Creek
Paradise Valley - 480-653-9110
10625 N Tatum Blvd, Ste 135 | Phoenix, AZ
UPBEET JUICE
INGREDIENTS:
1 red beet, raw
1 oz-wt ginger
1 oz-wt turmeric
1 whole carrot, raw
¾ granny smith apple
Juice and serve
360 Invitational Goalball Tournament
Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center, 5031 E. Washington St., Phoenix
602-386-4566
Arizona Fine Art EXPO
This high-quality showing features 10 weeks of passion, creativity and inspiration as renowned artists from across the globe create original, one-of-a-kind pieces for sale in 115 studios. Patrons have a chance to meet the artists, watch them in action and learn about their inspiration and techniques.
Friday, Jan. 12 through Sun., March 25, 2018
Daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
26540 N. Scottsdale Rd. in North Scottsdale, SW corner of Jomax & Scottsdale Roads, next to MacDonald’s Ranch (5 miles south of Carefree and just 15 minutes north of the Loop 101)
Season passes cost $10; admission for seniors and military is $8; children under 12 are free.
CONTACT: (480) 837-7163 or visit www.ArizonaFineArtEXPO.com.
