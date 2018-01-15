Man gets favorite comics stolen at Ace Comic Con in Glendale

The comic books were stolen while he was on the floor of Gila River Arena. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Charles Baca had some of his favorite comic books stolen in Glendale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is devastated after his collection of comics were stolen at Ace Comic Con in Glendale on Saturday.

Charles Baca said he had brought a bag of comics to the convention because he wanted some of them signed by Stan Lee. While he was on the floor of the Gila River Arena at one of the vendors, he set his bag down to look through some comics. That's when somebody stole the bag.

Baca said he had a box that contained some valuable comic books.

"To replace those three comics would probably be $5,000," said Baca.

Two of the comics he had for 20 years and the other he got two Christmases ago.

Also in the bag was his ticket to get his comics signed by Lee.

"An autograph like that would have upped the value of the comic," said Baca.

He said he told security about it and they filed a report but no luck in finding the crook.

"It's pretty devastating," said Baca.

He hopes somebody returns his cherished comics.

