Officer hurt after hit-and-run crash near Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Marathon

A Phoenix police officer was hospitalized after a man crashed into his motorcycle while he was working traffic control for the Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon on Sunday.

It happened near 52nd Street and Windsor Avenue, which is south of Thomas Road, around noon.

According to police, Gregory Davis didn't turn correctly and hit the officer's motorcycle, causing him to crash.

The 46-year-old officer was taken to the hospital but his injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Davis fled but was later caught and arrested, police said.

He was booked into jail on one count of failing to stay at a crash with an injury.

Davis has yet to make a court appearance.

