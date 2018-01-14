PD: Fatal crash causes street closure in north Phoenix

A crash killed two people and prompted a street closure Sunday night in north Phoenix, police said.

The collision was reported near 35th Avenue and Bell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said two people, a man and a woman, were killed in the collision.

Police said 35th Avenue was closed from Paradise Lane to Bell Road until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

