Ducey pushes efforts to cut recidivism by helping inmates find, hold jobs

Ducey pushes efforts to cut recidivism by helping inmates find, hold jobsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Woman critical after being hit by stray bullet in desert
PD: Woman critical after being hit by stray bullet in desert
A woman out shooting in the desert with her family is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet.More >
A woman out shooting in the desert with her family is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet.More >
PD: Fatal crash causes street closure in north Phoenix
PD: Fatal crash causes street closure in north Phoenix
A crash killed two people and prompted a street closure Sunday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
A crash killed two people and prompted a street closure Sunday night in north Phoenix, police said.More >
Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to bash his way out
Butcher trapped in freezer uses sausage to bash his way out
The safety button to open the door had frozen in the -4 degree chill.More >
The safety button to open the door had frozen in the -4 degree chill.More >
Home invaders tie up Queen Creek homeowners, ransack home, steal 2 cars
Home invaders tie up Queen Creek homeowners, ransack home, steal 2 cars
It was a terrifying ordeal for some homeowners in Queen Creek, as a trio of home invaders came into the house, tied them up and ransacked the home.More >
It was a terrifying ordeal for some homeowners in Queen Creek, as a trio of home invaders came into the house, tied them up and ransacked the home.More >
PD: Woman 'in crisis' at Loop 101 overpass leads police to body in home
PD: Woman 'in crisis' at Loop 101 overpass leads police to body in home
Officers talked to her and she told them to go to her house near 19th and Glendale avenues.More >
Officers talked to her and she told them to go to her house near 19th and Glendale avenues.More >
3-year-old boy dead after drowning in Tolleson
A 3-year-old boy died at a hospital Sunday afternoon after drowning in Tolleson, firefighters said.More >
A 3-year-old boy died at a hospital Sunday afternoon after drowning in Tolleson, firefighters said.More >
Woman in serious condition, suspect arrested after Gilbert hit-and-run
Woman in serious condition, suspect arrested after Gilbert hit-and-run
A woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition after she was struck by a car in Gilbert Saturday morning.More >
A woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition after she was struck by a car in Gilbert Saturday morning.More >
Police: Woman stole from mom during her funeral
Police: Woman stole from mom during her funeral
Police say a Massachusetts woman skipped her own mother's funeral so she could break into the dead woman's house and steal a safe filled with items worth $90,000.More >
Police say a Massachusetts woman skipped her own mother's funeral so she could break into the dead woman's house and steal a safe filled with items worth $90,000.More >
The comeback kid: Circuit City will rise again
The comeback kid: Circuit City will rise again
After nearly a decade after going out of business, former Best Buy rival Circuit City is plugging back into the market.More >
After nearly a decade after going out of business, former Best Buy rival Circuit City is plugging back into the market.More >
'This place is a s***hole' projected onto Trump hotel, with emojis
'This place is a s***hole' projected onto Trump hotel, with emojis
A projection onto the front entrance of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, declared Saturday night that the place was a "s***hole" -- the term which President Donald Trump reportedly used during an immigration reform meeting with lawmakers last week.More >
A projection onto the front entrance of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, declared Saturday night that the place was a "s***hole" -- the term which President Donald Trump reportedly used during an immigration reform meeting with lawmakers last week.More >
Sex offender found peeking into Flagstaff school classrooms
Sex offender found peeking into Flagstaff school classrooms
Police say a registered sex offender who was peering into classrooms of a Flagstaff high school has been arrested.More >
Police say a registered sex offender who was peering into classrooms of a Flagstaff high school has been arrested.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: 2 dead in north Phoenix crash
VIDEO: 2 dead in north Phoenix crash
Two people were killed in a crash near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in Phoenix. (January 14, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Woman hit with stray bullet in Buckeye
VIDEO: Woman hit with stray bullet in Buckeye
A woman fighting for her life Sunday night after being shot by a stray bullet at a popular spot for recreational shooting. (January 18, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix police arrest 86 in human trafficking sting
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix police arrest 86 in human trafficking sting
The Phoenix Police Department along with Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announced their completion of a recent Vice Operation that resulted in approximately 86 criminal arrests.More >
The Phoenix Police Department along with Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announced their completion of a recent Vice Operation that resulted in approximately 86 criminal arrests.More >
VIDEO: 3-year-old boy dies after drowning in Tolleson
VIDEO: 3-year-old boy dies after drowning in Tolleson
Police got to the scene of a drowning in Tolleson within one minute, but wasn't not enough to save a 3-year-old boy. (January 14, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Trio of home invaders strikes in Queen Creek neighborhood
VIDEO: Trio of home invaders strikes in Queen Creek neighborhood
Home invaders came into a Queen Creek home, tied up the homeowners and ransacked the house.More >
Home invaders came into a Queen Creek home, tied up the homeowners and ransacked the house.More >
Conditions to remain calm in Phoenix area, but cooler temps ahead
Conditions to remain calm in Phoenix area, but cooler temps ahead
Conditions are expected to be mostly calm in the Valley on Monday, but some cooler weather could be ahead this week. (January 14, 2018)More >