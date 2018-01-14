PD: Woman 'in crisis' at Loop 101 overpass leads police to body in home

The body of a man was discovered inside a home near 19th and Glendale avenues. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said the woman was "in crisis" while at the overpass at the Loop 101 and 23rd Avenue. (Source: ADOT)

The woman was first seen on the overpass and when she was detained, told officers about the body, police said. (Source: ADOT/CBS 5/3TV)

A woman who was acting erratically on an overpass in north Phoenix led police officers to the body of a man in a home in Phoenix on Sunday, police said.

It all started just after 9:30 a.m. when the 23-year-old woman was spotted on the overpass at the Loop 101 and 23rd Avenue. Department of Public Safety and Phoenix police officers arrived and detained the woman, "who was in crisis," according to police.

Officers talked to her and she told them to go to her house near 19th and Glendale avenues. They did and when they went inside, they found a dead 27-year-old man, "with signs of obvious trauma," police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made but police are calling the woman a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.