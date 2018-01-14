Top 5 things to do/see at Barrett-Jackson

The 47th annual Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction in Scottsdale is a car lover's dream but there is more to do than just look at fancy cars that most of us can't afford to bid on. Attendees can experience the automotive lifestyle with several interactive displays. Below are the top five things to do at the event.

1. Ride ’N Drive

Feeling the need for speed? Then check out the Ride 'N Drive. Guests can test drive the latest cars from Ford or Dodge or have a professional driver take them on a heart-stopping ride around a closed track. It's open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or 5 p.m., depending on the day.

2. Life-size Hot Wheels Car

Car enthusiasts can take a trip back to their childhood with a life-size Hot Wheels Car come to life. It's a cool place to take a photo.

3. Barrett-Jackson Restoration Garage

The final product on the auto auction block gets all the praise and headlines but it takes a lot of work to turn these old cars into works of art. People can get a behind-the-scenes look of car restoration at the Restoration Garage. They build a couple of cars from the ground up.

4. STEAM City

In this family-friendly display, kids learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) at STEAM City. There are different hands-on demonstrations and activities during the week. It's located in the Equidome Arena.

5. After the block

For beginners, watching the car auction can be intimidating and confusing. After the car is auctioned off, the cars come off the stage and roll into a tent and the experts explain why the cars were sold for the prices they did and special details about the car that maybe weren't listed.

Bonus: Food!

Looking at all those cars can work up quite the appetite. There are dozens of vendors offering food a drink throughout WestWorld. From cupcakes to barbeque to smoothies, there is something for every taste bud.

