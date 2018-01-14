Woman back in custody after mistaken Mohave County release

Mohave County authorities say a woman who was mistakenly released from jail is back in custody.

Melissa Bexell turned herself in at the county jail Thursday evening. She told officials she was confused about her release and returned when she learned she was being sought.

The 38-year-old Bexell was being held on a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor obstructing charge out of Bear Lake County, Idaho.

Sheriff's officials said Bexell was not considered to be a danger to the public.

