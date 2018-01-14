3-year-old boy dead after drowning in Tolleson

Phoenix police arrived and found the child on the side of the pool, firefighters said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 3-year-old boy died at a hospital Sunday afternoon after drowning in Tolleson, firefighters said.

The drowning was reported around 3 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix police arrived and found the child on the side of the pool, firefighters said.

A police officer immediately began CPR. Firefighters arrived shortly after police and started advanced life support measures.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

