SLIDESHOW: Silent Witness Catch 22 suspects

Phoenix police and partnering agencies, the U.S. Marshals Service and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, launched a new program called Catch 22 in January.

The program is designed to catch more outstanding felons. Police will advertise the wanted capture of 22 felons each month.

Tips that lead to their arrest will result in a $500 reward within 24-48 hours of the arrest. The program will also help quickly disperse rewards to those who give information leading to an arrest.

