Glendale PD investigating double shooting as murder-suicide

Police say Ricky L. Bailey (left) shot his mother-in-law Pearl Mary Merenyi and then killed himself on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. (Source: Glendale Police Department)

Glendale police said in a press release Sunday afternoon that a double shooting from Friday is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at a home in the area of 51st and Peoria avenues.

Police say a woman called 911 and said a man had just shot his mother-in-law and then himself inside the home. The man has been identified as 59-year-old Ricky L. Bailey and the female victim has been identified as 85-year-old Pearl Mary Merenyi.

Both died of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

