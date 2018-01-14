Legislator on Pacific trip missing most of session's start

A state representative who is missing most of the beginning of the Arizona Legislature's annual session says her husband surprised her with a trip to the South Pacific rescheduled on short notice to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary and 50th birthdays.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that Republican Rep. Maria Syms of Paradise Valley briefly attended the session's opening day Monday and says she'll return next Thursday.

Syms missed the first half of a mandatory harassment and ethics training session.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says he is supposed to be notified when a House member is going to be absent but says Syms didn't inform him before leaving.

Syms says her husband rescheduled a trip originally scheduled late last year but canceled because of a medical emergency.

