Weather service: Drought conditions visible across Arizona

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) -

Drought conditions have returned to Arizona because of precipitation well below normal since August.

A drought monitor released Thursday by the National Weather Service shows much of extreme northern Arizona and northeastern Arizona in extreme drought and the rest of the state in moderate drought.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

The areas shown as having extreme drought conditions include most of Apache and Navajo counties, extreme northern Coconino County, eastern Gila County, northern Graham and Greenlee counties and northeastern Pinal County.

[RELATED: Finally! Snow in Arizona!]

A 90-day outlook by the weather service's Flagstaff office says fuel conditions in northern Arizona are near or above historic high levels and that the region's generally prevailing warm and dry weather pattern is expected to continue through Monday.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it

    Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-01-11 19:08:15 GMT

    Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.

    More >

    Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.

    More >

  • Winter records across Arizona

    Winter records across Arizona

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:15 AM EST2018-01-11 08:15:58 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.

    More >

    With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.

    More >

  • Finally! Snow in Arizona!

    Finally! Snow in Arizona!

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:06 PM EST2018-01-10 22:06:46 GMT

    Better late than never, I suppose!  Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season.  Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning. 

    More >

    Better late than never, I suppose!  Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season.  Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning. 

    More >
    •   