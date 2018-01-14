Weather service: Drought conditions visible across Arizona

Drought conditions have returned to Arizona because of precipitation well below normal since August.

A drought monitor released Thursday by the National Weather Service shows much of extreme northern Arizona and northeastern Arizona in extreme drought and the rest of the state in moderate drought.

The areas shown as having extreme drought conditions include most of Apache and Navajo counties, extreme northern Coconino County, eastern Gila County, northern Graham and Greenlee counties and northeastern Pinal County.

A 90-day outlook by the weather service's Flagstaff office says fuel conditions in northern Arizona are near or above historic high levels and that the region's generally prevailing warm and dry weather pattern is expected to continue through Monday.

