Phoenix police and Silent Witness release photo of fourth suspect in Catch 22 program

Phoenix police and Silent Witness released a photo and information on the fourth suspect they are searching for as part of the new Catch 22 program.

Each month, local law enforcement will release information on 22 felony suspects they are searching for with an expedited reward of $500 for anyone who gives information leading to an arrest.

The fourth suspect this month is Mark Richard Sims, wanted for a probation violation from a charge of attempting to commit molestation of a child, which is a class 3 felony.

Sims is described as a 62-year-old white male who is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. Sims has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

